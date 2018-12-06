An evil Penguin grabs the persistence partition’s key of a friend’s Tails operating system

(How to get a Tails LUKS master key)

I have recenty set up a Tails live operating system with a LUKS-encrypted data persistence partition, and used it for a while, noticing that Tails insists on a FAT filesytem for all its system files, kernel, initrd and filesystem.squashfs.

Actually, I was thus very curious about how developers managed to protect their security-focused operating system from system files’ modifications – FAT means “easily writeable” to me.

The partitioning structure of my USB key follows:

Disk /dev/sdc: 59.8 GiB, 64160400896 bytes, 125313283 sectors

Units: sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes

Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes

Disklabel type: gpt

Disk identifier: A78A67AD-7B00-4496-97CD-AA144BEBD932

Device Start End Sectors Size Type

/dev/sdc1 2048 16779263 16777216 8G EFI System

/dev/sdc2 16783360 125313249 108529890 51.8G Linux filesystem

Ok. My question is: if I lend my USB key containing Tails to an evil Penguin, am I sure to use it again afterwards?

And anoter more important one: if there are some data within the persistence partition, are they safe in the aforementioned case? Is my LUKS key safe?

Tails website reports:

The encrypted persistent storage is not hidden. An attacker in possession of the USB stick can know whether it has an encrypted persistent storage. Take into consideration that you can be forced or tricked to give out its passphrase.

Actually there is no need for an evil Penguin to force or trick me to tell him my LUKS passphrase, he only needs to ask me to use my USB key for just a short while.

An evil Penguin’s idea is to inject a script into the Tails filesystem which is able to reveal the LUKS master key – and eventually send it by the network.

Of course, an attacker could simply modify the filesystem in a smarter and easier way, but I please to demonstrate that the previously quoted Tails website’s statement is incorrect 😉